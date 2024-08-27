 
Zara Tindall appears in high spirit after snubbing King Charles

King Charles niece Zara Tindall competes in Wellington International Horse Trials

Web Desk
August 27, 2024

King Charles niece Zara Tindall competes in Wellington International Horse Trials
King Charles' niece Zara Tindall competes in Wellington International Horse Trials

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has stepped out in high spirits over the bank holiday weekend after snubbing her uncle King Charles III's invite to join him at Balmoral Castle.

Princess Anne's daughters looked determined and focused as she competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials on Monday.

It was Mike Tindall's wife's first appearance since she declined the King's invitation to spend her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle with the royal family.

The mother-of-three reportedly snubbed the monarch's invitation for her passion as she had applied to compete at the Wellington International Horse Trials, which took place at the same time.

She was pictured spending her Bank Holiday weekend in Hook, Hampshire. The keen sportswoman flaunted her skills as she took to the arena on her horse, named Classicals Euro Star.

It comes after Zara and her husband Mike turne down the opportunity to holiday with the royal relatives at the iconic Scottish Castle.

The monarch wanted his niece Zara and her husband to spend time with the royals on the last Sunday in August for the bank holiday service.

There were "lots of children" attending the holiday in Scotland this year. Therefore, King Charles and Queen Camilla were planning events suitable for both adults and children to "keep everyone entertained".

