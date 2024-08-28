Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard reveals her ‘cliche’ food cravings: ‘Sandwiches’

Lindsay Hubbard reveals her pregnancy cravings that bring back older memories.



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 38-year-old reality star talked about her favorite food now a days.

“In my first trimester, I craved fruit. I could not get enough. Pineapple, apples, bananas, grapes. I didn’t know if it was like my body that was craving vitamin C or whatever but yeah, I just couldn’t get enough," she told the outlet.

"Now in my second trimester, I’m craving — it’s kind of cliche for me — but like sandwiches,” the Summer House star added.

Hubbard is pointing toward her famous line that she said in the season 5 of Summer House to her then-boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, when they had a heated conversation and she said, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?”

It is pertinent to mention that Hubbard announced in July that she is expecting her first baby with her now boyfriend, who she has not publicly revealed.

Previously, she opened up about her relationship with her now boyfriend in June during the Summer House season 8 reunion and called him "a wonderful man."