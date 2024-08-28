'Dumbo' maker, star regret making the remake?

In 2019, the remake of the classic hit Dumbo opened to mixed reviews. Now, its star Michael Keaton, and director Tim Burton looking back at what went wrong.



During an interview with The New York Times, the Batman star said, “I love working with Tim so much, but I don’t think we ever really analyzed why we work pretty well together; we just do."

Adding, “I think I let him down on one movie, but that’s just me, and it bugs me to this day. I was clueless on Dumbo. I sucked in Dumbo.”

Similarly, the filmmaker was not seemingly too proud of his making in the movie.

“Honestly, after Dumbo, I really didn’t know. I thought that could have been it, really. I could have retired, or become… well, I wouldn’t have become an animator again, that’s over,” he told Variety.

He continued, “Oftentimes, when you get into Hollywood, you try to be responsible to what you’re doing with the budget and everything else but sometimes you might lose yourself a little bit."

"This reinforced the feeling for me that it’s important that I do what I want to do, because then everybody will benefit.”