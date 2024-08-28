Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: New strain in royal marriage exposed

A royal expert has disclosed new tensions in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage amid their ongoing feud with royal family.



The new strain in Meghan and Harry’s relationship has been disclosed by royal expert Jennie Bond.

Jennie told OK! Magazine, per Cheat Sheet, “If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the U.K. … Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that.”

She further claimed, “But Harry has said he wants to be reunited with his family … so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs. And that’s probably quite frustrating for Meghan who seems to be at ease with estrangement from her own family.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US, where they currently live with their kids Archie and Lilibet.