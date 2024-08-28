Angelina Jolie reacts to daughter Zahara's viral dance moves

Angelina Jolie showered love on her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, after the 19-year-old flaunted her dance moves in a now-viral video.



Recently, Zahara made headlines after she and her sorority sisters performed on the tunes of Anycia and Latto's song Back Outside for the Spelman College Welcome Back Jam 2024.

After the video went viral, a source close to Angelina told People Magazine that the Salt star was proud of her daughter's dancing skills.

"Angelina is proud of her, her AKA sisters, and all of the extraordinary young women at Spelman," the insider told the publication.



Zahara, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) organisation, joined Spelman College, a historically Black women's college, in 2023.

Soon after her admission, she made it public that she has dropped the surname of her celebrity father, Brad Pitt.

In a video dropped on social media, Zahara celebrated becoming a member of the sorority and introduced herself to the crowd by saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie."



“Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. I am this line’s number seven,” she added.

Angelina and Brad adopted Zahara as a seven-month-old baby from an orphanage in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa in 2005.