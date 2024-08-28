Liam Gallagher reveals ‘dark' reason behind Oasis split

Liam Gallagher reveals the shocking reason behind the split of his and Noel Gallagher's band Oasis' split 15 years ago as they announce a comeback.

In 2018, Liam claimed that Noel’s ex-wife Sara was the reason behind the group's spilt and declared that as long as his brother is with his ‘dark’ wife, Oasis can never be reunited, in a scathing social media rant.

He posted on Twitter at the time, “She's the reason OASIS no longer has to put it out there she's DARK."

For those unversed, Noel tied the knot with Meg Mathews in 1997, however, they parted ways four years later.

In 2000, Noel met Sara at a space club in Ibiza. The couple got married in 2011 after the birth of their two kids, Donovan, born in 2007, and Sonny, was born in 2010.

On August 28, 2009, Noel announced his departure from Oasis, writing, "It is with some sadness and great relief. I quit Oasis tonight."



“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," he added.

In 2023, Noel and Sara got divorced nearly after 12 years of marriage.

Speaking on the matter, a source said, as reported by Daily Mail, “Liam did not have the best relationship with Sara."

“Sara and Liam both blamed one another, often for things that were sparked by factors outside 'It [the divorce] made Liam and Noel confront some of the issues that they were constantly clashing over, rather than blaming somebody else.

“I wouldn't rule out some kind of announcement that Liam and Noel are ready to perform together again after that. There is already loose talk about a possible Oasis stadium tour in 2025," he concluded.