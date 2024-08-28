Tim Burton makes surprising confession about original 'Beetlejuice' movie

Tim Burton doesn’t understand why Beetlejuice was a success, even as its sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about to premiere.



Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was screened at Venice Film Festival, where the cast and the director had a meeting with reporters, discussing the movie.

Burton was joined by Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

“As much as I love it, I never understood why it was a success. I could never place the film as something other than personal to me,” Burton said of the original Beetlejuice.

“So after all these years being able to work with Michael, Winona and Catherine again made it more personal and special along with Jenna, Monica, Justin and Willem — new people who got into the spirit of it. So it was a very personal project for me,” he added.

Speaking about the sequel, he admitted he didn’t see the original because he wasn’t making a “sequel for loads of money.”

“This is just a very personal film,” Burton said, sharing that he only got into the “spirit” of the original film.

Sharing his thoughts on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, lead actor Keaton said: “To say it’s unique is an understatement. There are so few opportunities to be in something that is 100% original and unique. Even Fellini or Kurosawa were influenced by something or somewhere.”