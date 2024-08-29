 
Barry Keoghan makes special request for THIS Bratz doll

Bratz introduced two new dolls inspired by Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter’s characters in the music video of "Taste"

August 29, 2024

Barry Keoghan can't help himself after seeing his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter’s Bratz doll and asked for one.

Inspired by the pop star's new music video of Taste, the Bratz official Instagram account unveiled two new dolls.

The Dave Meyers-directed music video featured Jenna Ortega and the Espresso singer.

The Saltburn actor took to his official social media account on Wednesday and rushed to comment on the post asking for a Bratz doll of Please Please Please singer.

"Can I have one?" he wrote in the comment section.

Carpenter’s new single was released on August 23, which is also included in her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet.

The music video of Taste is inspired by several horror movies in which the Girl Meet the World alum and Beetlejuice 2 actress murdered each other multiple times.

Earlier this month, DeuxMoi reported that Keoghan and Carpenter had split after five months of dating.

However, the 31-year-old actor shut down the separation rumors by liking the Espresso singer’s latest post on her official Instagram account.

