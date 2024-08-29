 
Jennifer Anniston's ex Justin Theroux engaged?

Justin Theroux sparks engagement rumours seven years after Jennifer Aniston divorce

Web Desk
August 29, 2024

Justin Theroux has sparked engagement rumours with his new girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Theroux, 53, and actress Nicole, 30, were photographed at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday with a chunky diamond ring on the girlfriend's left hand.

Both sported a white ensemble for their second red carpet appearance together, where he was promoting his new film BeetleJuice BeetleJuice.

Nicole exuded grace in a sleeveless Akris dress with a high neck and a slit at the back. She kept her jewellery minimal with just one more ring and studded earrings to let her emerald-cut diamond enjoy the spotlight. Her brunette tresses were slicked back in an elegant updo.

Meanwhile, Justin wore a cream Zegna suit jacket with a high-collar shirt. He accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and rocked a scruffy beard.

The couple have been romantically linked since February 2023 and made their first official appearance back in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The duo were last spotted walking down the street together in June in athleticwear, Daily Mail reported.

The engagement speculations come seven years after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

Justin, who first met Jennifer on the sets of Wanderlust, married her in Bel-Air in 2015 and broke up about two years later.

