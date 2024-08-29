Ben Affleck adds to Jennifer Lopez's distress amid Kick Kennedy rumours dating

Jennifer Lopez was left 'disappointed' after estranged husband Ben Affleck sparked dating rumours with Kick Kennedy, as per new reports.



According to People Magazine, JLo was very 'upset' after she filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor after two years of marriage.

“It’s really hit her hard, she’s very upset and disappointed with Ben," the publication reported.



On her second George wedding anniversary, the On The Floor singer filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' mentioning their date of separation as April 26, 2024.



Soon after this, it was reported that Affleck was seeing Kick Kennedy, the daughter of American politician, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sharing details of their alleged romance, a source told Daily Mail, “Kick and Ben are enjoying spending time together but the writer is remaining 'tight-lipped' about their connection because she doesn't want to be seen as a mistress."



“She is not a mistress. She is nothing like JLo and likes to keep her private life private,” concluded by a source.

Meanwhile, the source shared with People Magazine that Lopez is still living in the Beverly hill’s mansion, which she and Affleck purchased together in May 2023 for their blended family.

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," the source said.