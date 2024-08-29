Tommy Fury 'desperate' to win back his 'dream woman' Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury is reportedly "desperate" to save his engagement with Molly-Mae Hague.

Following a recent cheating scandal, Tommy regrets the pain he has caused to Molly-Mae, according to sources as reported by MailOnline.

For the unversed, Tommy, the former Love Island star was accused of being unfaithful throughout his five-year relationship with Molly-Mae, who is the mother of their one-year-old daughter, Bambi. Tommy allegedly shared a passionate kiss with Danish model Milla Corfixen during a holiday.

However, Tommy has denied all the wrongdoings, stating in an Instagram post, "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae announced their separation on August 14, stating that she never imagined their relationship would end "this way."

According to the outlet, sources revealed he hasn't "given up hope" of mending their relationship, stating, "Tommy is devastated to have lost Molly. He always saw her as his dream woman and he deeply regrets the end of their relationship."

"He is desperate to win her back and is doing everything he can to prove he wants to be a good husband and father to Bambi, he's a traditional man and wants to be there for his family," the sources said, adding, "All he wants now is to mend the pain felt by Molly and hopefully build back the trust which has been lost throughout the breakdown of their romance."