Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source

Selena Gomez announced in December 2023 that she has been dating Benny Blanco for six months

August 29, 2024

Selena Gomez is reportedly ready to turn over a new leaf in life with beau Benny Blanco.

An insider shared with Life & Style, “She wants a traditional wedding with elements of whimsy and amazing food.”

The source also shared with the publication, “Her fiancé is friends with so many chefs, it could end up being the culinary event of the year!”

Elaborating further on the 32-year-old’s wedding plans, the confidante mentioned, “She’s going to have a few outfit changes, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when guests see her in her dresses.”

Before wrapping up the topic, the source established, “It’s set to be an epic lovefest.”

This comes after Daily Mail shared about the Love You Like A Love Song singer that she has already ‘talked about marriage and children’ with Benny because she is certain that ‘he is the one.’

These claims were second by an insider who disclosed to Us Weekly, "Selena is ready to settle down as she feels she has found the love of her life."

This insider explained, "He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever," adding, "They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."

