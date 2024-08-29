Photo: Naomie Harris makes rare confession about 'James Bond movie'

Naomie Harris took a trip memory down memory lane to talk about her role in the James Bond series.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

During this chat, she was asked if could spill the beans on the next 007 movie.

However, the actress shared that she was completely clueless about where the James Bond franchise was headed.

He began the chat by remarking, "I don’t know what’s gonna happen for the next.”

"I don’t know where they’re going, what direction. I have absolutely no idea and I’m so glad that I don’t have any idea, otherwise, I’d slip up, so nobody tells me anything," she also revealed.

Later in the chat, she reminisced about the time when she starred alongside Daniel Craig as MoneyPenny.

Reflecting on the No Time To Die gig, Naomie confessed that she "will really miss" her performance in the James Bond series.

"I will really miss it because as an actress, or an actor, and in this profession, you’re just kind of like a gypsy going around on your own constantly,” the actress admitted.

"And for the first time, I had a sense of continuity going back to the same place to work with at Pinewood Studios, to work with the same team, and it’s a beautiful feeling to have that,” she also explained.

Before signing off from the discussion, she also expressed, "So yeah, [I] feel a bit lost without it, to be honest."