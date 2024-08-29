 
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed

Lady Gaga is reportedly living her 'best' life with fiancé Michael Polansky

Web Desk
August 29, 2024

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are reportedly ringing in wedding bells soon.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “She intends to go big and dramatic and bold, with lots of black and gold at a black-tie evening affair.”

The insider also claimed that the duo will have a $900M prenup in place before they exchange vows.

Spilling the beans on Lady Gaga’s dream wedding location, the confidante disclosed, “They’re thinking of holding it in NYC, since that’s where they fell in love,” after which they concluded the chat.

This comes after The Sun reported that Lady Gaga is over the moon after saying “yes” to her beau.

"It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is,” the insider mentioned.

The source also added at the time, "She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn’t had for a long time.”

Sharing the details about Lady’s fiancé, the source revealed, "He isn’t in showbiz and isn’t fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that’s been monumental for Stefani.” 

