 
Geo News

'Napoleon' arrives on Apple TV+ with unseen footage

New release of Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' has dozens of never-seen-before footage

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Napoleon arrives on Apple TV+ with unseen footage
'Napoleon' arrives on Apple TV+ with unseen footage

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon has landed on Apple TV+ with the additional footage in the shape of the director's cut.

The new version is said to have scenes of an estimated 48 minutes from the historical drama.

In this never-seen-before footage, Ridley Scott delves deeper into the rise of the French emperor and sheds light on the role of his wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), in his ascent, along with her own origin story.

Napoleon, meanwhile, had garnered rocking hype before its release; however, after it was opened to the critics, it received mixed reviews.

It was the much-anticipated film of Joaquin after his win at the Oscars for Joker. But, his performance, according to a noted actor fell flat.

Brian Cox, who is known for his candor, earlier reviewed his work and called his performance, "truly terrible."

“A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling”, the Succession star said at the HistFest in London," adding, “I don’t know what he was thinking."

Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Brooke Shields' daughters discuss how 'nepo baby' title 'hurts' them
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Location of Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky wedding revealed
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Emma Watson recalls 'the most horrible thing' on 'Harry Potter' set
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business' video
Ben Affleck shuts down haters amid gossip: 'None of your business'
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Selena Gomez wants 'traditional wedding' amid Benny Blanco romance: Source
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'
Winona Ryder recalls how filming 'Beetlejuice' made her school life 'worse'