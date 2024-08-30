'Napoleon' arrives on Apple TV+ with unseen footage

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon has landed on Apple TV+ with the additional footage in the shape of the director's cut.



The new version is said to have scenes of an estimated 48 minutes from the historical drama.

In this never-seen-before footage, Ridley Scott delves deeper into the rise of the French emperor and sheds light on the role of his wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), in his ascent, along with her own origin story.

Napoleon, meanwhile, had garnered rocking hype before its release; however, after it was opened to the critics, it received mixed reviews.



It was the much-anticipated film of Joaquin after his win at the Oscars for Joker. But, his performance, according to a noted actor fell flat.

Brian Cox, who is known for his candor, earlier reviewed his work and called his performance, "truly terrible."



“A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling”, the Succession star said at the HistFest in London," adding, “I don’t know what he was thinking."