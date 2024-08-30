 
Prince Harry's IGF shares exciting news as duke secretly visits UK

Prince Harry secretly visited UK, however, he did not meet Prince William

August 30, 2024

Prince Harry's IGF shares new details as duke secretly visits UK

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has shared exciting news as it detailed about the Para athletes who will be competing at Paris 2024 after the duke secretly visited UK.

Sharing the photos on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, the IGF tweeted “Learn about the Invictus Games competitors who’ve become Para athletes and will be competing at Paris2024

“Good luck to everyone from the Invictus community who is competing, attending or supporting the cause of adaptive sport at the Paralympics.”

The foundation further said on its official website that since the launch of the Invictus Games with London 2014, the International Paralympic Committee has held two editions of the summer Paralympic Games with Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and Invictus competitors have featured and medalled at both of those events.

At Paris 2024, there will once again be a selection of Invictus Games alumni who are continuing their recovery journey through sport competing at the Paralympics.

Harry arrived in UK secretly for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

