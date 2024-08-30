 
Katy Perry shares BTS of ‘Lifetimes' music video

Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes’ music video was released on August 8, 2024

August 30, 2024

Katy Perry treated her fans with a BTS clip of the music video for Lifetimes, which premiered August 8.

The 39-year-old pop star, who was dressed in a strapless floral print attire, shared a new reel on her Instagram handle on Friday.

The Dark House hitmaker could be seen smiling in the BTS video.

Lifetimes is Perry's same music video that faced a legal investigation by Spanish officials for alleged unauthorized filming on protected sand dunes in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

However, the E.T. hitmaker’s record label in its response claimed that “all necessary permits for the video were secured” before production.

Lifetimes is a track from the singer's upcoming studio album, 143, set for release on September 20.

Along with single Lifetimes, the upcoming album will also feature tracks such as Woman’s World, CrushAll the Love and Wonder and Gimme Gimme.

Kim Petras will join Perry on Gorgeous, Doechii will rap on  I’m His, He’s Mine, and J.I.D. will join on Artificial.

The forthcoming set marks Perry’s first album since 2020’s Smile, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

