Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on with alum Jake

Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on swiftly

Reality star Freddie Powell finds it odd seeing his ex fiancee Catherine 'Cat' Richard moving on with another cast member of all the people.

Powell previously broke off his engagement with Cat on their wedding day as he found her too 'bougie' and 'materialistic' for his taste.

Powell was in a conversation recently with Daily Mail when he passed on his judgement on what he thinks of his ex fiancee now moved on with Jake Singleton-Hill.

“I found out about it quite early on, to be honest, so not long after we broke up — maybe a couple weeks after, I found out she had been on dates with him,” Freddie told the outlet on Friday.

Despite his abrupt breakup, Powell maintains that he wouldn't have move on with another cast member if tables were turned.

“I wouldn’t choose to, personally. I pursued Cat, and that was my journey. I think you can meet anyone anywhere. You can go to [U.K. grocery store] Morrisons and meet someone. You don’t have to meet someone from the pods,” said the funeral director.

At another point in the interview, he expressed that he wishes well for the new couple if they are happy.

“If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them,” he added.

Jake also embraced his new relationship in his new post on Instagram with a sweet compilation of their moments together along with poetry.

Freddie's remarks come after Cat got candid about her new boyfriend during a podcast Bailiwick Express on August 23.



“I am with someone from the pods. I’m with a guy with a dog, and the dog lives with us,” she began. “His journey was very rough in there, like, the way he was treated, but I reached out to him.”

She also spilled the beans on how she and her beau Jake first connected.

"I hadn’t seen him — because I had only seen Freddie and the couples on the retreat — [then] I saw him on social and I was like, ‘Oh, that Jake! I wonder if he’s the one from the show?’"