 
Geo News

Inside Molly-Mae Hague's devastating health after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split after five years together

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Inside Molly-Mae Hagues devastating health after Tommy Fury split
Inside Molly-Mae Hague's devastating health after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about the physical and emotional toll she had endured her recent split from Tommy Fury.

Hague recently shared her first vlog since the breakup with Fury in which the reality star talked about how the breakup 'stress' had impacted her appearance.

The Love Island star shared with her followers that her health was impacted by the split, revealing, “I sound like I get through maybe 100 cigarettes a day, that is not the case!”

The 25-year-old TV personality went on to say that she was just a little bit run down, “I have gotten a bit of a cold, bit of a cough, standard."

Shedding light on how previous stress impacted her, the mother-of-one  said that the “stress of the last few weeks” has made her “skin do things it's actually never done before.”

She also unveiled that she has been getting rashy. “I've been getting spots, blackheads,” she said, noting that it felt "disgusting”.

The ex-couple, who met on the fifth season of the hit UK show in 2019, ended their five-year relationship earlier this month.

Watch Molly-Mae Hague Vlog:


Jenna Ortega reflects on being ‘mentally intertwined' with Winona Ryder video
Jenna Ortega reflects on being ‘mentally intertwined' with Winona Ryder
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Hollywood ambitions revealed
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Hollywood ambitions revealed
'Scrubs' star Zach Braff reveals secret to decades long Donald Faison friendship
'Scrubs' star Zach Braff reveals secret to decades long Donald Faison friendship
King Charles ready to reconcile with Prince Harry if two conditions are met
King Charles ready to reconcile with Prince Harry if two conditions are met
'Rings of Power' writers tease three episode long season 2 battle and more! video
'Rings of Power' writers tease three episode long season 2 battle and more!
Liam Hemsworth always believed in Miley Cyrus marriage: Report
Liam Hemsworth always believed in Miley Cyrus marriage: Report
Jelly Roll displays 'interesting' generosity amid 'Beautifully Broken' tour
Jelly Roll displays 'interesting' generosity amid 'Beautifully Broken' tour
Oasis fans rave over being 'chosen by Gods' to attend 2025 reunion concert
Oasis fans rave over being 'chosen by Gods' to attend 2025 reunion concert