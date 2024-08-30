Inside Molly-Mae Hague's devastating health after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about the physical and emotional toll she had endured her recent split from Tommy Fury.



Hague recently shared her first vlog since the breakup with Fury in which the reality star talked about how the breakup 'stress' had impacted her appearance.

The Love Island star shared with her followers that her health was impacted by the split, revealing, “I sound like I get through maybe 100 cigarettes a day, that is not the case!”

The 25-year-old TV personality went on to say that she was just a little bit run down, “I have gotten a bit of a cold, bit of a cough, standard."

Shedding light on how previous stress impacted her, the mother-of-one said that the “stress of the last few weeks” has made her “skin do things it's actually never done before.”

She also unveiled that she has been getting rashy. “I've been getting spots, blackheads,” she said, noting that it felt "disgusting”.

The ex-couple, who met on the fifth season of the hit UK show in 2019, ended their five-year relationship earlier this month.

