Chris Hemsworth approves of Liam Hemsworth's second marriage: Report

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly having second thoughts about whether he should pop the question to girlfriend Gabriella Brooks or not.

According to an insider close to the acting sensation, Liam is afraid how things will turn out for them after his failed marriage with Miley Cyrus.

“He’s afraid of rocking the boat,” a tipster shared with Life & Style.

Despite the history, Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth reportedly approved of Gabriella’s marriage because “there were red flags with Miley, she wasn’t keen to live at least part-time in Australia.”

But “Gabriella is Australian, and she’s spent most holidays with the clan,” explained the source.

Before concluding from the chat, the confidante also claimed, “All the Hemsworths have given her two thumbs-up. They would welcome an announcement that she’s joining the family.”

This news comes as a shock because last month US Weekly reported that duo does not plan on tying the knot anytime soon.

“They have no plans on getting married anytime soon — and perhaps, not at all,” a source told the publication at the time.

The insider also shared, “Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source mentioned, “And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light.”