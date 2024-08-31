Maren Morris makes shocking revelation about speaking against Morgan Wallen

Maren Morris shared the frightening response she got after speaking out against Morgan Wallen's use of a racial slur in an old viral video.

The 34-year-old country singer stated that her four-year-old son Hayes, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Hurd, received death threats for calling out Wallen, at that time.

While speaking on Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast, the singer described the situation as “scary.”

In regards to this, The Middle hitmaker said during the episode, “It wasn't just death threats against me; it was against my son, too. So it’s like, ‘Oh wow, now we're involving the kids.’”

Furthermore, she reflected on Sophia’s show by saying, “As a young mother, the situation was obviously scary.”

It is worth mentioning that back in 2021, Maren called out sexism and racism within the entertainment scene, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

Additionally, the Girl singer emphasized that female artists were likely to be “dropped, endorsements lost, and become social pariahs to music row,” if they were in Morgan's position.

As per the publication, despite the backlash she faced for her comments, the Background Music hitmaker stated that she would do it again.