Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillipe lands first major role in heist-comedy film

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe’s son, Deacon Phillippe is headed to the big screen.

The 20-year-old actor, who is studying music at New York University, has landed his first major role in a film adaptation of 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

According to Deadline, Liam Neeson will lead the heist comedy's cast that's mostly made up of rising stars like Deacon.

Furthermore, the outlet also reported that this news comes two years after Deacon made his acting debut as a guest star on season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

During the last year, Deacon has upped his social media presence and attended a slew of major Hollywood events with his mom, who is worth a reported $400 million.

As per Daily Mail, along with Deacon, the 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank cast will be featuring the talents of up-and-comers Talia Ryder, Noah Jupe, Whitney Peak and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Additionally, according to the publication, Frankie Shaw, best known for her acting performances in SMILF and Mr. Robot, will helm the upcoming project while the script is said to be based on the graphic novel by Matthew Rosenberg with illustrations from Tyler Boss and was adapted by screenwriter Matt Robinson.

It is pertinent to mention that the film centers on a heist that goes horribly wrong, all while the characters aren't prepared for what happens when things turn violent, as per the outlet.