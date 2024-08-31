 
Oasis issues stern warning to fans ahead of 2025 reunion concert

Oasis announced that they would be ending their 15-year-long hiatus with reunion concerts in 2025

August 31, 2024

Oasis just revealed how they have kept an eagle eye on their fans ever since their 2025 reunion concert tickets have gone on sale.

Fans who missed out on the pre-sale tickets have now been trying their best to get a spot for themselves at the Live Forever crooner’s upcoming shows.

Th general sale, that went live on Saturday, came just hours after the band issued a warning to their fans regarding re-selling the tickets for thousands of pounds.

A post to the band’s X (formerly Twitter) account said, “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.”

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters,” they informed.

Tickets are now officially being sold by Ticketmaster, GigsAndTours, and See Tickets, while the band’s relisted reunion concert tickets are available at ticket exchange and reselling websites for a rather hefty amount.

The famous Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, announced on Tuesday that their iconic rock band would be reuniting after a decades long feud, saying, “The great wait is over.”

