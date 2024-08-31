Photo: Taylor Swift supports Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud: Source

Blake Lively is reportedly leaning on Taylor Swift amid the controversy surrounding her new movie It Ends With Us.

Amid Justin Baldoni’s accusations against the Gossip Girl alum, an insider shared with Heat Magazine, "Taylor’s been a rock for Blake."

The source also added, "She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up, and reminding her not to let all the negativity get her down – it’s par for the course when you make a big impact.”

“Having Taylor’s backing means the world to Blake, and just proves she’s the kind of friend who’s there through thick and thin," they added before moving to another topic.

This comes after an insider shared with Life & Style Magazine that Justin was the director of the franchise, but he felt “hurt and sidelined” on the sets of the movie.

The confidante continued to dish that the wife of Ryan Reynolds took important decisions about the movie “often without consulting Justin or his team.”

“[Justin] was made to feel that his vision wasn’t as important as Blake’s, and it stifled the creativity on set,” the source also claimed.