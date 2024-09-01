 
Tim Burton defends 'Beetlejuice' sequel casting

Tim Burton shares why he did not cast Alec Baldwin and Geena David in the sequel

September 01, 2024

In the Beetlejuice sequel, some top names from the original were missing. However, director Tim Burton explains why he chooses not to include the entire cast from the first film.

The missing actors from the 1988 classic hit were Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis who played ghost couple, Adam and Barbara.

Sharing the cause behind his decision, the Dumbo star told People, “I think the thing was for me I didn't want to just tick any boxes. So even though they were such an amazing integral part of the first one, I was focusing on something else.”

He continued, "A sequel like this, it really had to do with the time ... That was my hook into it, the three generations of mother, daughter, granddaughter.”

Adding, “And that [would] be the nucleus of it. I couldn't have made this personally back in 1989 or whatever.”

Not part of the much-anticipated sequel, Geena earlier weighed in on the matter with her own theory.

"No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake," she told ET. "Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have.

