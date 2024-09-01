 
Prince Harry's new plan after William reunion sparks reactions

Prince Harry's friends have dubbed the duke's plan 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold'

September 01, 2024

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the duke’s new plans after his rare reunion with Prince William in UK.

The Daily Mail reported Archie and Lilibet doting father asks former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy: “Prince's friends vow to help smooth path back and dub it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold'”

The publication shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle, sparking reaction from Angela.

Angela tweeted, “Treat carefully because Harry hasn't been trustworthy for a long time. It could be his and Meghan's half in half out plan, which the late Queen Elizabeth absolutely refused.”

Prince Harrys new plan after William reunion sparks reactions

Meanwhile, speaking to GB News, Angela further said Prince Harry rejoining the royal fold would be bad news for him and the Firm.

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry secretly returned to UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes.

Prince William was also in attendance at the funeral service, however, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US in 2020, where they currently live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

