Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid pack on PDA amid Italy getaway

September 01, 2024

Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Gigi Hadid are enjoying a luxurious getaway in Italy.

The couple was also joined by Cooper's seven-year-old daughter, Lea, and fellow celebrities including Barbie sensation Margot Robbie and her husband of eight years, Tom Ackerley. 

Benedict Cumberbatch was also present during the day out on the water on Palmarola Island on Thursday.

At some point during the lavish boat ride, Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 29, shared a steamy peck as she soaked up the sun.

Meanwhile, Robbie, 34, put her baby bump on full display in a two-piece black bathsuit.

After a swim, the Australian actress was seen steering a jet ski with her husband on the back. It was in July this year that People confirmed the pair were expecting their first baby.

As for Cooper and his supermodel girlfriend, who have been dating since October 2023, also enjoyed some relaxing time in the water. Cooper was also seen getting some exercise on the canoe before taking a quick dip in the water.

Their romantic getaway comes after the couple was spotted at Taylor Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion last weekend and have been fueling rumours of a possible engagement ever since.

