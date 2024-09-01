 
Chappell Roan talks about newly found 'fame' and ‘success'

Chappell Roan recently cancelled European tour dates due to scheduling conflicts

September 01, 2024

Chappell Roan recently talked about how newly found "fame” she has gotten from her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' success, hasn’t changed her certain views.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer's debut album, which was released in September 2023, reached #1 on the U.K. album chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 this year in mid-August.

Speaking to actor and comedian Bowen Yang for Interview magazine, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker revealed that her “newfound fame and success hasn't changed how she views the charts.”

"I've never given a f*** about the charts or being on the radio,” the 26-year-old singer said, adding, “But it's so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before.”

She went on to say, "I'm like, 'I've been doing this the whole time, b****, like my career doesn't mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song.”

Her interview comes two days after Roan’s announcement of cancelling two European shows due to "scheduling conflicts".

The song-writer, whose real name Kayleigh Amstutz, announced on the news on X that she had scrapped her upcoming shows in Amsterdam and Paris.

She was due to perform in Paris on 3 September and Amsterdam the following day. 

Meanwhile, her upcoming show in Berlin, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place on 23 September.

