Meghan Markle was put off by Prince Harry unimpressive life in UK

Meghan Markle was reportedly in shock over disparity between Prince Harry and elder brother Prince William.



The Duchess of Sussex, who often visited the Wales ahead of her wedding with Harry, observed her to-be husband was treated less favourably in the family.

Speaking about Meghan’s feelings over interactions with Kate and William, Harry wrote in his book ‘Spare’: "We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. ‘Wow’, Meg said several times.

Meanwhile, royal author Robert Jobson said: "It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers."

He added : "'I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living."