 
Geo News

Chris Hemsworth marks Australian Father's Day in style

The actor spent some quality time with his father Craig Hemsworth and his brother Luke Hemsworth

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Chris Hemsworth marks Australian Father’s Day in style
Chris Hemsworth marks Australian Father’s Day in style

Chris Hemsworth celebrated Father’s Day in Australia with his dad, Craig, and brother, Luke with a 'fun ride'

The 41-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on September 2, Monday to mark the special day with his family.

The trio spent the quality time together while riding a motorbike.

In the celebratory post, the Marvel hero posted a series of photos from his family outing on the two-wheeler.

Chris Hemsworth marks Australian Fathers Day in style

The Thor actor then penned a sweet note in honor of his father: "Happy Father’s Day here in Australia! Fun ride with dad and bro."

He also expressed his gratitude to the motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson calling their vehicle, a "trusty two wheeled steed”.

In the photos, the actor can be seen sporting a black leather jacket paired with the same color pants.

One of the snaps in the carousel features the father-son trio with a lush green field behind them as the sun sets.

The post concluded with the last image of Chris posing on his two-wheeler while his dad photobombed him in the background.

'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith doubles down on trigger warning stance
'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith doubles down on trigger warning stance
King Charles urges William to seek support of THIS royal amid work pressure video
King Charles urges William to seek support of THIS royal amid work pressure
Barbie Ferreira's new snap once again sparks 'Ozempic' debate
Barbie Ferreira's new snap once again sparks 'Ozempic' debate
James McAvoy reveals unique process behind 'Speak No Evil' making video
James McAvoy reveals unique process behind 'Speak No Evil' making
Coldplay surprises fans with 'emotional' Christy Dignam tribute with Aslan video
Coldplay surprises fans with 'emotional' Christy Dignam tribute with Aslan
Brad Pitt's ‘Wolfs' premiere look proves he's real life ‘Benjamin Button' video
Brad Pitt's ‘Wolfs' premiere look proves he's real life ‘Benjamin Button'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dons racy red swimsuit for kayaking with boyfriend Ken Urker
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dons racy red swimsuit for kayaking with boyfriend Ken Urker
Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle's heart with decision in favour of royals
Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle's heart with decision in favour of royals