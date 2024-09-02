Chris Hemsworth marks Australian Father’s Day in style

Chris Hemsworth celebrated Father’s Day in Australia with his dad, Craig, and brother, Luke with a 'fun ride'



The 41-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on September 2, Monday to mark the special day with his family.

The trio spent the quality time together while riding a motorbike.

In the celebratory post, the Marvel hero posted a series of photos from his family outing on the two-wheeler.

The Thor actor then penned a sweet note in honor of his father: "Happy Father’s Day here in Australia! Fun ride with dad and bro."

He also expressed his gratitude to the motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson calling their vehicle, a "trusty two wheeled steed”.

In the photos, the actor can be seen sporting a black leather jacket paired with the same color pants.

One of the snaps in the carousel features the father-son trio with a lush green field behind them as the sun sets.

The post concluded with the last image of Chris posing on his two-wheeler while his dad photobombed him in the background.