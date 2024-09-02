 
Selena Gomez meets her 'Emilia Pérez' costar Zoe Saldaña amid film festival

Selena Gomez reunited with her 'Emilia Pérez' costar Zoe Saldaña during film festival in Telluride

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Selena Gomez reunited with her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña to promote their queer crime musical at the 51st Annual Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, CO on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Emmy nominee donned a brown winter coat over a red-and-white-striped boat neck top, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers despite the 70F-degree summer weather, as per Daily Mail

In terms of her hair, the hairstylist Marissa Marino coiffed Gomez's raven locks into a rustic French braid.

The make-up artist Melissa Murdick brought out the Only Murders in the Building producer-star's natural beauty by defining her brows and applying mascara, foundation, and blush for the special screening.

According to the outlet, outside the venue, Selena was swarmed by a number of female fans asking for selfies and autographs and Gomez beamed while interacting with her ardent fan base as a male bodyguard towered over her from behind.

It is worth mentioning that on the same day, the Texican pop star's rumored fiancé Benny Blanco posted a most-likely couples quiz on TikTok during which they agreed on practically all of the answers despite having their eyes closed.

The former Disney Channel star portrays Jessi Del Monte, a transgender Mexican cartel leader's wife, in Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language film hitting theaters on November 1. 

Meanwhile, Zoe is set to play an unappreciated lawyer Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez, which currently has an 88% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The half-Dominican, half-Puerto Rican actress coordinated with Selena in baggy blue jeans, a baby-blue Henley top, matching maxi-cardigan, and brown platforms.

While joining the Lioness producer-star and Gomez in Colorado on Sunday, they interacted with their castmate Adriana Paz, director Jacques Audiard, and castmate Karla Sofia Gascon.

It is pertinent to mention that the 72-year-old French filmmaker was awarded with the Silver Medallion Tribute at Telluride on Friday night after winning the Jury Prize as well as an 11-minute standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival in May. 

