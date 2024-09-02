Selena Gomez meets her 'Emilia Pérez' costar Zoe Saldaña amid film festival

Selena Gomez reunited with her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña to promote their queer crime musical at the 51st Annual Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, CO on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Emmy nominee donned a brown winter coat over a red-and-white-striped boat neck top, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers despite the 70F-degree summer weather, as per Daily Mail.

In terms of her hair, the hairstylist Marissa Marino coiffed Gomez's raven locks into a rustic French braid.

The make-up artist Melissa Murdick brought out the Only Murders in the Building producer-star's natural beauty by defining her brows and applying mascara, foundation, and blush for the special screening.

According to the outlet, outside the venue, Selena was swarmed by a number of female fans asking for selfies and autographs and Gomez beamed while interacting with her ardent fan base as a male bodyguard towered over her from behind.

It is worth mentioning that on the same day, the Texican pop star's rumored fiancé Benny Blanco posted a most-likely couples quiz on TikTok during which they agreed on practically all of the answers despite having their eyes closed.

The former Disney Channel star portrays Jessi Del Monte, a transgender Mexican cartel leader's wife, in Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language film hitting theaters on November 1.

Meanwhile, Zoe is set to play an unappreciated lawyer Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez, which currently has an 88% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The half-Dominican, half-Puerto Rican actress coordinated with Selena in baggy blue jeans, a baby-blue Henley top, matching maxi-cardigan, and brown platforms.

While joining the Lioness producer-star and Gomez in Colorado on Sunday, they interacted with their castmate Adriana Paz, director Jacques Audiard, and castmate Karla Sofia Gascon.



It is pertinent to mention that the 72-year-old French filmmaker was awarded with the Silver Medallion Tribute at Telluride on Friday night after winning the Jury Prize as well as an 11-minute standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival in May.