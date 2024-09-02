 
'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues its box office dominance amid holiday weekend

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops the box office while crossing $600M domestic milestone during Labor Day Holiday

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine topped the box office for sixth week straight. 

According to Box Office Mojo, the superhero sequel took in $15.1 million for its sixth week in theaters while it dropped just 17.1% from its last weekend at the box office.

As per Daily Mail, it took in an estimated $19.5 million through the four-day holiday weekend while appearing in 3,630 theaters throughout the long weekend.

Furthermore, this weekend's take also allowed Deadpool & Wolverine to cross the $600 million milestone at the domestic box office, the 16th film ever to reach that mark.

It is worth mentioning that during Labor Day holiday, Deadpool & Wolverine took in a decent $4,182 per-screen average from 3,630 theaters.

Additionally, with its four-day holiday tally its domestic total is at $603.8 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide.

Moreover, as per the outlet, despite the enormous success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the summer box office numbers are significantly down from 2023.

It has also been reported that Deadpool & Wolverine have topped the box office every weekend except its fourth frame, where its $30 million haul was second to Alien: Romulus, which debuted with $42 million.

As far as It Ends With Us is concerned, it also held fast in third place with $7.42 million, while dropping by36% last week, and brought its domestic haul to $133.7 million.

It is pertinent to mention that the first of two new movies in wide release this weekend, the Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earned $7.4 million in fourth place.

