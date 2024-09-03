 
Lana Del Rey provides a follow up on Jeremy Dufrene dating rumors

Lana Del Rey just provided further insights into her rumored relationship with Jeremy Dufrene

September 03, 2024

Lana Del Rey might just be confirming the dating rumors going on!

On August 31, 2024, the 39-year-old Summertime Sadness singer previously replied to an Instagram post that was related to her rumored beau, the alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene.

In a video uploaded by Just N Life, the caption originally read, "What’s your take on this developing relationship? Are these new details raising any red flags for you?" to which Del Rey replied, “No.”

That particular post also included a screenshot from Dufrene’s alleged daughter, that stated, "in regards to my dad and lana from my last few tweets. If there’s any type of update, ill give it to you but for now ive got nothing to give. I barely talk to my dad let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating."

However, the Born to Die crooner was quick to shut off any speculations that could have spread, with the response, "Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter."

As both of Del Rey’s comments are still visible, the caption of the upload has now been altered to reflect on the musician’s stance.

"Lana Del Rey has addressed the rumors in our comments section and the Twitter user is not related to her new beau. We’ve also posted a new post reflecting her statements,” the caption, now, states.

