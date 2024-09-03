 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez embrace positivity post split: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are managing their lives by focusing on better things in life

September 03, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are prioritizing the positives in their lives amid split.

A source close to Ben Affleck reported to People magazine nearly two weeks after Lopez’s legal move, that the 52-year-old actor-director is ‘doing well’ and ‘slowly moving into his new home.’

The source went on to say, "He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves.”

"He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives,” the tipster tattled.

Meanwhile, another source revealed about Lopez that "she still feels very fortunate" with how her life is now despite having “some bitterness" about the separation.

“She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben," a bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez officially filed for divorce on August 20 and listed April 26 as the day of separation as a court document received by the outlet. The date also marked the couple’s second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

