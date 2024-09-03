 
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how summer was good to her

Gwyneth Paltrow showcases the memories she made during summer with her friends and family

September 03, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow made memories during her summers, as she made time for her closest friends.

The Goop founder marked Labor Day by sharing a recap of her summer with family and friends on Monday.

In this regard, she captioned her post as, “Summer was good to us.”

The clip, set to Father John Misty’s Real Love Baby, showed Paltrow taking flights, swimming, paddle boarding, trying dishes and admiring art with loved ones.

Furthermore, family cameos included her husband, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, as well as her two kids, Apple Martin and Moses Martin whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

It is worth mentioning that Gwyenth also stated, "My gals,” while reposting from Avaline’s account to her Instagram Stories.

Additionally, a joint Instagram post was made by Diaz and Avaline on July 30 which was captioned as, "We celebrated four years of Avaline in the Hamptons with a few of our close friends, and what a wonderful evening it was. We sipped on wine, and enjoyed a candlelit dinner together– all while the sun went down."

According to Daily Mail, earlier that month, Paltrow was also present to see her good friend Kate Hudson perform a live show at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. 

