Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted holding hands during Malibu event

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco made their way inside the 42nd Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in a romantic manner.

The inseparable couple, who began dating in June 2023, made their entrance in Malibu while holding hands.

The 32-year-old Emmy nominee bared her arms in a white halter flounce top over baggy eyelet harem pants and animal-print slides.

According to Daily Mail, Selena scraped her brunette mane back with a pink cozy headband and she was not wearing the suspicious gold band on her left-ring finger.

Additionally, the Calm Down hitmaker patiently waited with her two tall bodyguards as the 36-year-old music producer went through the metal detector and his belongings were screened by security.

Moreover, as per the publication, Blanco showcased his relaxed, eccentric style in a white-and-yellow knit bucket hat, green short-sleeve button-up, khakis, and green slides.

As far as the event is concerned, the four-day event also offered carnival rides, a daily bubble hour, skate contest, 24ft-high rock wall, and 21+ Town & Country Lounge, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that other celebrities were spotted attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off this weekend including Jamie Foxx, Christian Bale, Addison Rae, Gene Simmons, Damien Chazelle, Jamie Mazur, Bijou Phillips, Candace Parker, Kevin Connolly, North West and Amber Rose.