Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted holding hands during Malibu event

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen holding hands as the love birds made their way inside the Malibu Chili Cook-Off

September 03, 2024

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco made their way inside the 42nd Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in a romantic manner.

The inseparable couple, who began dating in June 2023, made their entrance in Malibu while holding hands.

The 32-year-old Emmy nominee bared her arms in a white halter flounce top over baggy eyelet harem pants and animal-print slides.

According to Daily Mail, Selena scraped her brunette mane back with a pink cozy headband and she was not wearing the suspicious gold band on her left-ring finger.

Additionally, the Calm Down hitmaker patiently waited with her two tall bodyguards as the 36-year-old music producer went through the metal detector and his belongings were screened by security.

Moreover, as per the publication, Blanco showcased his relaxed, eccentric style in a white-and-yellow knit bucket hat, green short-sleeve button-up, khakis, and green slides.

As far as the event is concerned, the four-day event also offered carnival rides, a daily bubble hour, skate contest, 24ft-high rock wall, and 21+ Town & Country Lounge, as per the outlet. 

It is worth mentioning that other celebrities were spotted attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off this weekend including Jamie Foxx, Christian Bale, Addison Rae, Gene Simmons, Damien Chazelle, Jamie Mazur, Bijou Phillips, Candace Parker, Kevin Connolly, North West and Amber Rose.

