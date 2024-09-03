Kate Middleton's life is starting to look too short

 
September 03, 2024

Kate Middleton is reportedly starting to reframe her thoughts on life because it all seems ‘too short’ to hold on to things.

Comments about all of this have been brought forward by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The source in question broke all of this down by saying how its her cancer that made this change possible.

Reportedly, “Now more than ever, she has this very strong sense that life is too short to hang on to anger, especially when it’s so clearly causing such torment.”

Right now, “she sees the pain that Harry’s in and although William might put on a tough front, Kate knows he’s hurting too.”

“There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s her,” at the end of the day, the source believes.

For those unversed, just recently Prince Harry and Prince Williams’ rift took a massive turn at the event of their uncle’s funeral at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

It happened simply believe “most people were astounded that Harry came.”

