Ruth Jones teases ‘Gavin & Stacey' return with nostalgic surprise

Ruth Jones has a surprise for Gavin & Stacey fans now that she has wrapped up her theatrical gig in London.

The actress, 57, joined the star-studded cast of the hit West End show in March and further extended her run over popular demand.

As Ruth bade farewell to Sister Act The Musical where she played Mother Superior at London's Dominion Theatre, she also had another surprise for her fans from another show.



She expressed gratitude for the appreciation in a long speech before dropping an unforeseen surprise—the highly-anticipated return of romcom Gavin & Stacey.



"It's been fantastic and I got a little message from a friend of mine, Nessa Shanessa Jenkins," she told the audience.

As the crowd rejoiced, Ruth slipped seamlessly in Nessa's strong Welsh accent, saying, "Oh. I'm not being funny but this convent and this habit is getting on my wick, so I'm heading off back down Barry."

"I'm gonna do a few shifts on the slots. In the meantime I'll say goodbye to this bunch of reprobates. God knows when I'll see them again, but it's been absolutely fantastic. You've been a blast sugart**s!"'

It comes after James, 46, confirmed shooting was underway for Gavin & Stacey as he shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the first day of filming.