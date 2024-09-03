 
Brad Pitt plans to take big step with Ines de Ramon

Reports say Brad Pitt is aiming to expand his family with Ines de Ramon

September 03, 2024

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon is blossoming, as their red-carpet debut is one such example. Now, the Oscar winner is reportedly planning to take a further step.

This means, according to sources, having kids. The Fury star already has six children, three of them are biological with his ex-Angelina Jolie.

Now, he wishes to expand the family by producing more with his jeweler girlfriend.

"Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table," the insider told Radar Online.

The pair's recent appearance at the 81st Venice Film Festival was, as per the witnesses, a love-fest.

One of them was reported saying, "Pitt seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet.

"After saying warm hellos, Brad and George went over to the pool to take their photos, then came back over to mingle in the bar. All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs."

Since 2022, Brad and Ines not have only been dating but also reportedly moved in together.

