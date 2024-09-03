Photo: Jada Smith 'jealous' of Will Smith, Johnny Depp's bond: Report

Jada Pinkette Smith is reportedly not a fan of her Will Smith and Johnny Depp’s bond.

Earlier, it was established by People Magazine that both actors have a hidden penchant for music.

Now, it has been shared by In Touch Weekly that the former husband of Amber Heard is also “getting” Will “involved in his rock band.”

While Johnny and Will’s reconnection has reportedly made way for a new music collaboration, Jada does not appreciate her husband partying hard with Johnny.

An insider spilled the beans on the matter and shared, “For Jada, it’s pretty upsetting because she feels as though he’s running off living a single life and rubbing it in her face.”

“You’d think she’d be okay with it, considering how she’s been pushing for these separate lives,” the insider noted.

Before starting a new topic, they claimed, “But when it’s her being made to look weak she flies off the handle and gets very jealous.”

This report comes after an insider revealed that both the celebrities "see each other from time to time — both have busy traveling schedules, and Depp spends most of his time in the U.K.."