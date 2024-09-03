Shocking tantrums of Madonna revealed: 'She'll throw fit'

Madonna is one of the top stars in the world, and according to a new report, her demands are said to match her height of fame.



Insiders knowledgeable about her alleged tantrums told Life & Style, “Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in. And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met."

In line with her reportedly high-end demands, the rockstar singer recently celebrated her 66th birthday in a big bash.

Sources reveal the Grammy winner had “very specific instructions and demands," adding, “Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff.”

They further spilled, “She also had a rider of sorts for each location, detailing the kind of food, wine, and beauty products she expected to be stocked."

This, alleged demanding behaviour, sources say, also seeped into her romance. "Madonna is very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass," the insider said of her young former footballer boyfriend Akeem Morris.

"That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her."

