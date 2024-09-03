Demi Moore opens up on 'electric' performance in horror film 'The Substance'

Demi Moore plays an Oscar winning actress in 'The Substance'

Demi Moore has stepped far out of her comfort zone with her role in upcoming horror movie The Substance.

Getting candid about the role, which was Demi’s first time starring in body horror, “I didn’t know how the movie was going to go,” Moore told Variety. “It’s so out of the box. It could have either really worked or been a disaster. To be completely transparent, body horror is not a genre I was extremely familiar with.”

But French writer-director Coralie Fargeat’s new movie stars Demi as an Oscar-winning actor Elisabeth Sparkle, who later becomes a daytime-TV fitness guru. She suffers a blow when her show gets cancelled and turns to a back-alley drug to create a younger version of herself.

However, the actress must switch between her older and younger versions every week, or else she’ll suffer horrifying consequences.

Per Variety, the Indecent Proposal star has “never been more electric onscreen.”

Fargeat also weighed in and explained the casting of the 61-year-old actress for the role. “The part needed to be embodied by an actress who was a symbol herself.”

He added, “But I knew those kinds of actresses would be frightened by jumping into something that confronts them with their own phobias. Demi was at a stage in her life where she has confronted all the fears her character has and the violence and self-hatred it can bring on you. She has processed all that in a peaceful way.”

Demi Moore then put the message of the The Substance in these words: “When you chase after something you think is better, you risk losing what you have.”