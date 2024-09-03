 
Hunter Schafer reveals dilemma she faced during 'Euphoria' production

September 03, 2024

Hunter Schafer has got candid about her experience making the first season of Euphoria, as well as the anticipation for season 3 of the show.

Revealing a dilemma she faced during season one of Euphoria, she told W Magazine that she couldn't cry for the pilot episode.

“I’m, like, number two on the call sheet, and I have to deliver,” she recalled. “I locked myself in my hotel room all day because I thought that’s what really serious actors do. I didn’t end up crying in the pilot when I was supposed to, because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

The 25-year-old went on to reflect on filming for the next season without her co-star Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen, both of whom have passed away.

“I think people’s absence will be felt, and I’m a bit…I’m nervous for that…But I think, in another sense, it’s a beautiful opportunity to spend time in the world where you got to know and love those people,” she said.

Hunter also said that Euphoria now seems “out of reach,” after long delays in season 3, which will begin filming early next year.

“It’s so wild because we’ve been in this limbo for a couple years now of, like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to get a season 3.’ It was taking so long, and everyone is growing up and getting busy,” she said.

“The further you get away from it, the more out of reach it feels. It’s really surreal. I’m still processing, honestly,” Hunter Schafer concluded.

