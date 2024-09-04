 
Geo News

Prince Harry loses favourite family member to bitter choice: ‘Steps back'

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie share a deep friendship with each other since tender years

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly brutally snubbed by their favourite Royal cousin.

In a resurfaced video from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are largely ignored by cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote: "Eugenie turns away & steps back [from Meghan and Harry]."

Another added: “Jack quickly adjusts his glasses to break eye contact. You don’t see Eugenie flying out to visit anymore."

Others jumped in, saying:  “Jacks long stare at Harry was quite telling. No love lost there between those two

"I read [Meghan's expression as being angry that she was ignored," said another. "No one talked to her."

Meghan Markle's ‘American Riviera Orchard' rejected by Trademark Office: Here's Why
Meghan Markle's ‘American Riviera Orchard' rejected by Trademark Office: Here's Why
Prince Andrew dubbed ‘biggest fool' in Royal clan: Here's Why video
Prince Andrew dubbed ‘biggest fool' in Royal clan: Here's Why
Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella's 21st birthday
Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella's 21st birthday
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie avoid clashes, maintain peace?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie avoid clashes, maintain peace?
Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source
Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source
Jada Smith 'threatening' Will Smith to 'make things difficult:' Source
Jada Smith 'threatening' Will Smith to 'make things difficult:' Source
Angelina Jolie not shy about her aging : ‘An Older Woman Now'
Angelina Jolie not shy about her aging : ‘An Older Woman Now'
Ellen DeGeneres poises to deliver swan song: 'Last special'
Ellen DeGeneres poises to deliver swan song: 'Last special'