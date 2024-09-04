Prince Harry loses favourite family member to bitter choice: ‘Steps back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly brutally snubbed by their favourite Royal cousin.



In a resurfaced video from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are largely ignored by cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote: "Eugenie turns away & steps back [from Meghan and Harry]."

Another added: “Jack quickly adjusts his glasses to break eye contact. You don’t see Eugenie flying out to visit anymore."

Others jumped in, saying: “Jacks long stare at Harry was quite telling. No love lost there between those two

"I read [Meghan's expression as being angry that she was ignored," said another. "No one talked to her."