Prince William ‘dreadfully sad' as he loses brother Prince Harry

Prince William’s friend admits the current state of relationship between him and Prince Harry is upsetting.



The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have come to a sad halt with more than two years of no contact.

The insider tells The Times: "This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father. His brother isn't really something that's discussed.

Meanwhile, a close friend of both siblings reportedly told the publication: "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

This comes as Harry fondly spoke of his brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as the Wales tied the knot in 2011.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry noted: "I loved my new sister-in-law, I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I'd never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side."