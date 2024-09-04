Elton John reveals struggle with vision in one eye at age 77

 
Elton John opens up about limited vision in one eye due to severe infection

Elton John opens up about limited vision in one eye due to severe infection

September 04, 2024

Elton John has made a major health update for his fans and fellow stars.

Elton, 77, announced on Tuesday that he's been dealing with severe eye infection over the summer that left him with only limited vision in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he further said in his caption.

He accredited his "excellent team of doctors and nurses and family," for the support and care "over the last several weeks.” 

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Fans and fellow stars poured in well wishes shortly after, including Donatella Versace, Billie Jean King, Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne, Linda Evangelista, Loni Love, and more.

Last year, the five-time Grammy winner was hospitalised after a slip at his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France. The musician was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and kept overnight for observation.

The singer had to push back the remainder of his 2021 tour dates to 2023, citing "considerable pain and discomfort" in the hip.

