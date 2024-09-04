Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William

Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to Prince Harry’s reunion reports with King Charles and Prince William amid their ongoing royal rift.



The Republic Chief Graham Smith expressed his views while commenting on the Spectator report titled “Prince Harry isn’t coming back any time soon.”

The outlet shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle saying, “'Unless matters change very considerably, it is unlikely that either the King or Prince William will countenance any kind of formal return for Harry into the royal family.'

Reacting to it, Smith commented, “It’s worth remembering that all Harry has done is speak publicly about life as a royal, and walked away from a life that he deemed harmful to him and his family.

“For that his brother and father treat him worse than Andrew.”

The report further claimed that it would be too humiliating after what has happened, and would risk making the institution a laughing stock.

It added likewise, Harry’s high-profile battle against the British government over his personal security issues, and his bold statement that the country is no longer safe for his wife to visit, do not suggest that the duke would be returning holding out an olive branch.