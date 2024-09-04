Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with

Jason Kelce's daughters are also obsessed with Taylor Swift's song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star made the sweet revelation in a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast where he had joined podcast’s hosts and former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.

The retired NFL player previously revealed in July that I Can Do It With A Broken Heart was his all-time favourite among Swift's other tracks.

Now, Jason, 36, shared on Tuesday that he can say the same for his three-year-old daughter Elle's preference at least besides his other daughters Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 18 months, with wife Kylie Kelce.

“I’ve been listening a lot to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart and Ellie right now, there’s a line in that … ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s***’ and … she says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff’,” Jason said.

“That’s all I hear on a daily basis,” he revealed during the podcast, adding "It gets a laugh out of me every time.”



Jason's confession about his preference came after Swift’s live performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart during her June 23 London Eras Tour show, which featured a surprise onstage appearance by his brother Travis, 34.



“Even before this happened," Jason said at the time reflecting on Travis’ Eras Tour inclusion, "that’s a great tune.”

“I’m so depressed I act like it’s my birthday, every day,” he sang before gushing about the song's universal appeal to its lyrics. “I think everybody can assimilate with, like, you’re f****** in a s***** mood,” he said.

For those unversed, Swift and Travis, both, have been dating since summer 2023.