Queen Camilla finally reacts to King Charles abdication speculations

September 04, 2024

Queen Camilla has apparently reacted to reports that King Charles is preparing to abdicate amid his health worries.

The In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, claimed bigger changes ahead as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.

The outlet reported, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”

Seemingly reacting to these claims, Queen Camilla has revealed how King Charles is doing after undergoing seven months of cancer treatment.

Camilla shared a rare update on King Charles health during her visit to the state-of-the-art Dyson Cancer Centre on Tuesday.

According to the Mirror, when Suzy Moon of the Macmillan Partnership inquired about the King’s health, , Queen Camilla reiterated, "He is doing very well."

The Radar Online had published a similar story, saying heir to the throne, Prince William, is on board with the changes.

The outlet reported tellingly, as King Charles health fails: "William has taken on a bigger role, and Charles has drawn him in on much of the decision-making."

