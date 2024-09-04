Prince Harry's reaction to Prince William's latest move revealed

Prince Harry may be feeling "jealous" after his brother, Prince William, “poached” one of his close friends, Jose Andres, to join the Earthshot Prize Council.



According to reports, Andres, a chef and humanitarian, has been friends with the Sussexes for over four years and has received funding from their Archewell foundation for his World Central Kitchen project.

However, he has now been recruited by William, the Prince of Wales, to lead his global eco-project, causing tension between the two brothers.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, may be feeling “resentful and jealous” over the move.

"I'm sure that Harry is probably a little bit jealous that it looks like William's poached one of his top people,” the expert told The Sun. "I think there will be a little bit of resentment.”

"As I say, we don't know whether they've had a falling out, it could well be that Jose has managed to stay friends with with both parties, he's a great guy doing great work.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if Harry's a bit jealous as some other people have already been put in a difficult position between the two."